Pinewood Baptist Church, Pinewood, adult choir’s presentation of “The Story of Christmas,” Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public. A nursery will be provided. For more information, contact the church office at (803) 452-5373 or visit the website at www.pinewoodbaptist.org.