Pinewood Baptist Church, Pinewood, homecoming and Golden Age Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m.; morning worship, 11 a.m. All seniors will be honored. Special music will be provided, and a covered dish lunch will follow the morning services. Open to the public. Nursery provided. For more information, contact the church office at 803-452-5373 or visit www.pinewoodbaptist.org.