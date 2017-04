Pinewood Baptist Church, Pinewood, “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School, ages 3-adult. June 4, 6-9 p.m.; June 5-7, 6:30-9 p.m.; June 8 family night and commencement, 6:30 p.m., followed by supper. For more information, contact the church office at 803-452-5373 or visit www.pinewoodbaptist.org.