Red Dam Baptist Church, Hardeeville, “Operation Arctic” Vacation Bible School, 6-9 p.m. With solid Bible teaching, “Operation Arctic” teaches kids to trust, obey and stand for God via life lessons. Early registration is encouraged by visiting www.reddamvbs.com by June 1. For additional information, call children’s pastor Calvin Smith at (843) 684-0826 or (843) 784-6083, or go to www.reddam.org.