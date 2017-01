Rock Springs Baptist Church, Easley, 2nd anniversary “Super Celebration” concert series, featuring Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winner Karen Peck and New River, and award-winning Mark Trammell Quartet. Pre-concert special guest: The Plath Family, 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free admission; “life support” offering will be received and door prizes will be given.