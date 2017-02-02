Women’s Conference at Red Dam Baptist set for March 25

Red Dam Baptist Church, Hardeeville, will host “Blooming for Christ” women’s conference, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.). Free event, open to the public, for women ages 13 and up, includes continental breakfast and lunch. Keynote speakers: Sandy Lore (9 a.m. session, “In the Garden — Genesis 2.8”), and Fayth Lore (afternoon session, “Whatsover a ‘Daughter’ Sows — Galations 6:7-10”). Door prizes and favors will be given throughout the day. Nursery provided for children 3 and under. For more information, call 843-784-6083, or email info@reddambaptistchurch.org.