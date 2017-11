Zion Quartet, an outreach of New Hope Baptist Church in Seneca, will present its 18th annual Christmas Concert at Walhalla High School. Performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Special guests: 80-person Oconee Community Choir and 30-piece Orchestra, under the direction of Ray Conway, minister of music at College Street Baptist Church. Love offering concert, with proceeds going to local missions. For information, call New Hope Baptist Church at 864-882-0828, or Ken Williams Jr. at 864-710-2089.