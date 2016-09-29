Update: After surgery, upstate pastor’s wife sees improvement

In our August issue we shared the story of Dee Loner, a teacher, mother and pastor’s wife, and her year-long struggle to recover from a debilitating aneurysm and stroke.

Gregg, her husband, reports an upturn in Dee’s condition since we published her story. Dee underwent additional surgery to install a shunt to relieve pressure on her brain, and she has been improving steadily and regaining partial use of limbs that were previously slow to respond.

The Loners’ church, Princeton Baptist in Honea Path, has committed to building a new parsonage to accommodate Dee’s physical needs. The church has raised about $50,000 of the $100,000 it needs to begin construction.

Gregg will lead his church in revival meeting Oct. 2-6 at 7:00 nightly. Guest preachers will include Danny Burnley, David Gallamore, Gary Hollingsworth, Mark Riser and Mac Brunson. Offerings will be received each night for the new parsonage fund.