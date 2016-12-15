S.C. pastors rally around ‘Not Ashamed’ theme at annual conference

Pastors from across the state heard seven messages focusing on the theme “Not Ashamed of the Gospel” at the 2016 South Carolina Baptist Pastors Conference, held Nov. 14 at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

Dick Lincoln, pastor of Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, spoke on “Preparing to Preach,” emphasizing that not only does the Bible “have truth, it is truth.” “What God has given us is sufficient in itself without any help from anyone or anything,” he said.

Gary Hollingsworth’s sermon title was the same as the theme. The executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention encouraged pastors “to not be ashamed for facing the criticism that is sure to come when one preaches” and to “pass both criticism and praise on to God.”

“Declaring God’s Strength and Power” was the subject of Ted Traylor’s message from Psalm 71. Traylor, pastor of Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, Fla., used David as an example of one who is dependent on God to “help him stay faithful until he can declare God’s power and strength to the next generation.”

Jeff LaBorg, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Corrington, Tenn., spoke on “Releasing the Power of the Gospel,” using the desolate place where Jesus performed His miracle of feeding the 5,000 as a context for his sermon. He noted that “experiencing the power of the gospel is rarely done anywhere else but in the desolate times of life.”

Ed Yount, pastor of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Conover, used “Releasing God’s Power” as his title. He stated that “Prayer brings about a demonstration of the power of God in a way that is recognizable. Only through prayer can we experience the presence and power of God.”

The final session featured Don Wilton, pastor of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, and his son Rob, a pastor in New Orleans. While both preached dynamic messages, the surprise appearance of his son Greg, a missionary to Southeast Asia, was a touching moment. The elder Wilton called his two sons to the platform and spoke of God’s blessings and grace on his family. His daughter, Shelley, is also in ministry, with Samaritan’s Purse in South Africa.

Bruce Price will serve as next year’s Pastors Conference president. Bennie Durham, pastor of First Baptist Church of Marietta, was chosen president-elect. Schuyler Peterson was reelected as secretary.