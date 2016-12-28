Today’s recipe is an easy one, and you may have prepared tenderloin in a similar way. It can be made ahead of the time you need it, giving you more time to prepare the other parts of the meal.

It is from Mary Frances Roberts of Overbrook Baptist Church in Greenville. I have used recipes from their cookbook a couple of times previously, in June 2013 and March 2015, and I thank them for their contributions.

Overbrook was organized in 1950. Its pastor, Rev. Dale Sutton, has served the church for about 14 years.

Mary Frances has been a member of Overbrook for 14 years. Her husband, Glenn, teaches at Slater-Marietta Elementary School, and they have a son, Garrison, who works locally. When at home, they go to Sunday afternoon Bible study group instead of the morning Sunday school. They are also trustees of Faith Chapel, a 75-year-old outdoor worship center in Cedar Mountain, N.C., where they have a part-time residence.

The apple juice-sugar mixture makes a large amount, so you could add another couple of tenderloins — but be sure to use a baking dish large enough to allow them to lie flat so that they are submerged in the apple juice mixture.

Try serving this with rice. There will be a lot of the slightly sweet cooking liquid, which becomes a good companion for the rice.

Mary Frances created this recipe, as she has others, and we thank her for sharing it with us. Prepare it on Saturday night so you’ll be ready to pop it in the oven after church and serve for your next … Sunday Dinner.

Pork Tenderloin in Apple Marinade

2-5 pieces pork tenderloin

Salt, pepper to coat pork

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 cup apple juice

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

Trim tenderloins and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Heat oil in skillet on medium high. Brown the tenderloins lightly on all sides.

Meanwhile, mix together the apple juice, brown sugar and soy sauce, and stir until sugar is dissolved to make a marinade.

Transfer the browned tenderloins to a baking dish, lying flat. Cover with the marinade. Place dish in refrigerator overnight or at least for two hours, turning every now and then.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove foil, turn meat over and bake 20-30 more minutes.

Have a recipe? sundaydinner@baptistcourier.com