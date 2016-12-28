Upstate man tells story of missionary work in Thailand

Courier Publishing is pleased to announce the release of “Worth It All,” by Jack Mahaffey, missionary to Thailand.

When Mahaffey preached his final sermon at Hat Yai Baptist Church in Southern Thailand, a man from the church asked him if the three decades he had spent as a missionary had been worth it.

“Yes, it has been worth it, and I thank God for letting us live among you and learn from you for those many years,” said Mahaffey, who was raised in a mill village in South Carolina and received Jesus Christ as his savior at age 12, Mahaffey believed he and his wife, Oneida, were exactly where God wanted them to be, “and we never doubted that.”

Now, in “Worth It All,” Mahaffey tells the gripping story of his and Oneida’s missionary journey — complete with river baptisms, devastating floods and a harrowing kidnapping by a band of armed men — while infusing his narrative with the deep love he felt for the Thai believers whose faithfulness became his inspiration.

“Worth It All” is available for $13.95 from Amazon.com, BarnesAndNoble.com and most online booksellers by searching “Jack Mahaffey.” For more information, visit https://baptistcourier.com/publishing/worth-it-all.