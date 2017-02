Tommy Mann, pastor of Putman Baptist Church in Buffalo, has published “Accepting God’s Call,” a 15-part Bible study in Leviticus and Deuteronomy.

The book, a followup to “Answering God’s Call,” a study of the book of Exodus, is available in paperback and ebook formats at www.tommycmann.com.

“Accepting God’s Call” is suitable for group or individual use.