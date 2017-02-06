CSU to hold faith-and-science discussion opportunity for teachers

Charleston Southern University will host “Welcoming Faith into the Science Classroom,” a day of discussion and conversation on faith integration and the sciences, on April 8.

CSU faculty members will lead panel discussions and breakout sessions on topics such as evolution and creation, the age of the earth, and where Scripture overlaps with science.

The free event is designed for middle and high school teachers, said Valerie Sessions, dean of computer science. She said there will also be sessions for administrators.

The event will be held in the Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership. A free lunch is included. To register, visit http://techtalk.evolero.com/welcoming.faith.into.the.science.classroom.