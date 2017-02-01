Outside the Walls: A Complete Disciple

The small group of men huddled together. The time they had spent together the past year was filled with ups and downs. They trusted and believed in each other. There was one last thing they needed to do: Execute the play.

Hunter Renfrow runs the route, crosses the goal, and makes the catch from Deshaun Watson to send Clemson fans into a wild frenzy of celebration. Complete! Touchdown! National Champions!

It was a simple play that required three things from the receiver in order to be complete: He had to run the route, catch the ball, and stay in bounds. If he had done only one or two of those three things, the pass would have been incomplete.

The church is in the business of making disciples. Jesus did this through small relational environments that would multiply. In Luke 10, He sends out 72 disciples and tells them to pray for laborers, heal the sick and tell them that the kingdom is near. In essence, Jesus says to Pray, Care and Share.

Typically, we have made incomplete disciples of Jesus. Some individuals tend to drift toward one of those three areas. “Monks” tend to only pray. Rarely do they venture out to share with the lost world, and their actions do not reveal a caring spirit toward others. “Salesmen” tend to rely on their memorized sales pitches and presentations while failing to establish a trusting relationship or seek God’s direction in conversation. Others may be more like “Santa Claus” and drift toward acts of kindness with limited prayer for others and no verbal witness of the gospel.

It’s more common, however, for individuals to practice two of the three traits of a disciple maker. Those who pray and share may come across as “Tract Attackers.” They genuinely pray for the lost and share the gospel, but probably don’t care enough to know the names of those they share with. “Unplugged Power Tools” care enough to build relationships and share the gospel, but do not tap into the power source.

There is a name for those who pray and genuinely care about others, but never share the gospel. Since the vast majority of the church falls into this category, we can just call them “Baptists.”

Be a complete disciple. Your team is counting on you to pull your weight. Let’s make history together.