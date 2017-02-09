Splawn to serve as evangelism strategist for state convention

Stephen Splawn has joined the staff of the South Carolina Baptist Convention as an evangelism and African-American ministries strategist.

His work will focus on relational disciple-making and African-American engagement. Splawn will help facilitate the work of the Immersion Network of churches who are attempting to implement relational disciple-making among their members.

Lee Clamp, SCBC evangelism team leader, said Splawn is “a model of the type of disciple we are desiring for our churches to produce — a reproducing evangelistic disciple-maker in the real world. We are blessed to have him as part of our team.”

Splawn comes from a corporate background; he previously was an executive with Siemens Corporation. He also volunteered at Park Ridge Baptist Church in Rock Hill as a discipleship pastor.

Originally from the Upstate, he graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2005 with a degree in mass communications and journalism. He is completing a master of divinity degree through Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“The SCBC executive team has tasked me with the opportunity to bridge-build two worlds in our worship across the state,” Splawn said. “I look forward to meeting and hearing from each pastor, leader and church on how I can serve [them] for the kingdom.”

Splawn and his wife, Jessica, live in Rock Hill with their children, Mackenzie, 7, and Xavier, 6.