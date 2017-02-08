Waccamaw Baptist Nursing Fellowship celebrates 1 year

Waccamaw Baptist Nursing Fellowship observed its first anniversary Jan. 22.

Pam Allsbrook, Gloria Reeves and Peggy Jones met in Debby Akerman’s home in late 2015 to make plans to begin a new BNF chapter in Waccamaw Association. The first meeting was in January 2016 with 8 founding members. The group has grown to 14, with several more prospective members.

Accomplishments include adopting a missionary nurse prayer partner; participating in four “Blessing of the Hands” ceremonies at Coastal Carolina University and Charleston Southern University; presenting contact-hour education for staff at a boarding home during National Woman’s Missionary Union MissionsFest in Spartanburg; handing out water during the Myrtle Beach Marathon; and preparing Christmas packages for a local Myrtle Beach ministry. Four members attended the National BNF meeting at Ridgcrest Conference Center.

In cooperation with Waccamaw WMU, plans are for Akerman to lead the conference “Cultivating Care and Concern: Mental Health and PTSD in the Church” on Feb. 26 at Buck Creek Baptist Church. The event is open to medical professionals and lay people.

Plans for the future include educational events, mission trips, and continued “Blessing of the Hands” for nursing school graduates.