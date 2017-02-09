WMU publishes executive board, committee nominees

South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union has announced the nominees for 2017-18 executive board positions and nominees for 2018 nominating committee positions.

Election of board members will take place March 24 during the WMU annual meeting at First Baptist Church in Boiling Springs.

The nominating committee is responsible for nominations to the executive board. The committee considers involvement in WMU on the state, associational and local level when making selections.

To view all nominees, visit www.scwmu.org/annualmeeting.