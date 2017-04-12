Guest Viewpoint: The Key

Every day since last January, I’ve worn this necklace — a simple chain and an old brass key. A lot of people thought it was just a key to my house or my dorm, but it has so much more meaning than that. Over the last year, I have seen the Lord do incredible things not only in my life, but in lives around me. There have been obstacles, and there still are to this day, but it’s because of the word FAITH etched on that key that I am able to praise Him through the good and bad in my life.

My friends and I were sitting in a line for Winter Jam, playing a game, when a little girl came up to us. We invited her to play with us, and she was with us in line for the majority of the time we were there. Her dad came and told us how he adopted this girl when she was 9 years old. She’s 12 now, in 6th grade, and has a new name. He told us how she was having a hard time learning to trust her new parents, and my heart immediately wanted to just pour into this little girl. A few hours later, she pointed at my necklace and told me how she loved the name Faith. Even though the word on my necklace really didn’t have anything to do with names, I felt God tugging on my heart.

When it was close to time for the doors to open, the girl’s brother came to get her. Before she left, I gave her my necklace. She gave me a hug and said thank you, and she asked me what it meant. And I told her something like this: “I know what it’s like to be scared to trust someone. I’m still scared sometimes. But I know that because of my faith in Jesus, everything will always be okay. Life is always going to be hard, but God will never leave you — ever. He has a perfect plan for you, and He is going to do amazing things through you. Just remember that word — faith — and remember that you can always trust Jesus. He loves you so, so much.” She ran back to her dad. A little while later he saw me in line and told me thank you.

I may never see that girl again, and she may not even remember my name. But I will never forget her, and I will never forget the opportunity she gave me to share a little of my faith with her.

— Jordie Skinner is an 18-year-old freshman at North Greenville University, studying elementary education. Her passion is teaching and leading youth. During the summer of 2017, she will serve as missions and communications specialist with World Changers/P2 in cities across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.