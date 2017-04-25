Marion GAs bake goods to support children’s center

Bake sales are not uncommon across the Pee Dee or anywhere else in America. However, the one held March 26 by the Girls in Action program at Marion Baptist Church cooked up quite a donation for the Durant Children’s Center.

A Friday night mother-daughter lock-in March 24 gave the approximately two dozen first- through sixth-grade girls and their moms time to prepare for the Sunday bake sale. The girls sold their baked goods and raised a total of $616 for Durant, a multi-disciplinary assessment and treatment center for child and adolescent victims of physical and sexual abuse and neglect.

GA leader Shelley Marsh says the whole idea of Girls in Action is to do missions. Past efforts have netted hand-made bears, many of which went to residents of Nichols, who lost virtually everything in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

“They made so many of these wonderful bears that there were enough to give to local police for their use when going to scenes where children have been affected,” said Marsh.