S.C. Baptist Convention to offer ‘voluntary early retirement incentive’ to some employees

An undisclosed number of full-time employees of the South Carolina Baptist Convention may elect to accept a voluntary early retirement incentive in the coming months, according to an April 26 news release from SCBC executive director-treasurer Gary Hollingsworth.

In a meeting Wednesday in the Baptist building in Columbia, Hollingsworth told eligible employees that the plan will “become effective” June 30. Some staff members at the convention’s White Oak Conference Center in Winnsboro are also among those who will be eligible for early retirement, Hollingsworth said.

“This incentive is being offered only as a way to possibly bless those who, by taking an early retirement, may still be able to serve the kingdom significantly in different ways during the years ahead,” Hollingsworth said in the news release.

Hollingsworth said the early retirement incentive was affirmed earlier this year by the Administrative Committee of the SCBC Executive Board and was unanimously approved by the full board at its April 24 spring meeting in Columbia.

Below is the full text of Hollingsworth’s news release:

The names of those who choose to exercise the voluntary ERI will be released in July once declarations have been made.

