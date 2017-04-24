SCBC accepting recommendations for boards, committees

The South Carolina Baptist Convention is accepting recommendations for persons to serve on the state denomination’s standing committees, on the boards of trustees of the convention’s institutions, and on the SCBC Executive Board.
Deadlines for receiving recommendations are July 6 for Executive Board and trustees, and July 13 for committees.
The forms for recommending individuals can be downloaded and printed from the following link:
Nomination Forms for 2018 SCBC Executive Board Members, Trustees and Committee Members
