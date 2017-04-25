SCBC president visits Charleston Southern University

South Carolina Baptist Convention president Keith Shorter was 229 miles from his family’s home in Easley, but he was feeling right at home at Charleston Southern University.

“Four weeks ago, my granddaughter was born right across the street here,” said Shorter, pointing toward the Trident Medical Center. Shorter’s daughter and son-in-law recently celebrated the birth of their daughter, Lilly.

Shorter, who is a pastor at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, was back in the Lowcountry April 18 to tour CSU, an SCBC-member institution.

Shorter said he was impressed at what he has seen and heard about Christian higher education in recent days. “Our three educational institutions are some of the greatest assets we have as a convention,” he said. “I have seen the value in supporting higher education. We are training the next generation of pastors, church planters and missionaries.”

David Eudy, a senior Christian studies student at CSU, attended a luncheon with the new SCBC president as he spoke to a small group of Charleston Southern administrators and student leaders. Eudy, a Hilton Head native, used the opportunity to share his testimony and thank Shorter and South Carolina Baptists for their support.

“I absolutely love this place,” Eudy told Shorter. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the scholarship support from the South Carolina Baptist Convention.”

Christine Rhyne, a Chesterfield native and pre-nursing student at Charleston Southern, echoed Eudy’s gratitude, saying the SCBC scholarship support “opened doors and created opportunities.”

After hearing their stories, Shorter said he was encouraged by the impact the SCBC is having on the next generation of Christian leaders. “This university is training people to share their faith in whatever vocation they pursue,” he said. “It’s great to hear from these students who have a focus on the Great Commission.”

Shorter is a graduate of Carson-Newman University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned his doctor of ministry degree.