‘21st Century Ministry’ D.Min. launching at AU

Anderson University’s Clamp Divinity School has established a new “Doctor of Ministry in 21st Century Ministry” degree program designed to better equip pastors and church leaders for effective service in a shifting culture.

The program engages multiple fields — from leadership and church health to pastoral ministry and evangelism — with an emphasis on “leaning forward” into the future, said Michael Duduit, dean of the College of Christian Studies and Clamp Divinity School.

Duduit said seminars will be led primarily by practitioners, “well-trained leaders who are demonstrating leadership in the local church as well as the classroom.”

The program will include both applied online seminars and residential seminars.

For details, visit auministry.com.