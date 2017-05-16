Allan Kircher is new pastor of Nixville Baptist Church

Allan H. Kircher has been called as pastor of Nixville Baptist Church in Estill. He formerly pastored Shell Point Baptist Church in Beaufort.

He is a graduate of the College of Charleston and Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary. He is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Kircher is the author of “Moving Beyond Sunday,” which examines the spiritual implications of the believer’s journey using the eight gates of Old Jerusalem; “The Parable Journey,” walking through the 41 parables Jesus spoke by giving life application for the believer; and “Journey of the Soul,” an intensive, self-reflective journey into the heart of God. He also has published three Bible studies.

He is married to the former Joyce Ann McGee. They have five children: Megan, Jeffrey, Brandon, Tylor and Zachary.