Author hopes to help those in grief

Bill McEntire, pastor of Black Creek Baptist Church in Darlington, has written a book that recounts the struggle of losing a spouse to death.

After his wife passed away, McEntire had a difficult time readjusting to life. In “Never the Same,” he shares his story of having a supportive family and a community of faith during his time of grief. His desire is that his story will help someone who may be thrust into loneliness after the death of a loved one.

“Never the Same” is available at major online booksellers.