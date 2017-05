Edward Eugene Kemper, 85, of Aiken, died March 22, 2017.

A native of Tennessee, he served in the National Guard for 11 years and worked at the Savannah River Plant for 42 years.

He retired after 20 years as pastor of Green Pond Baptist Church and was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Mae Smith Kemper, three children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.