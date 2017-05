Pete Lynwood Debruhl, 85, of Cassatt, died April 1, 2017.

A native of Camden, he served as pastor of the following South Carolina Baptist churches: Beaverdam, Harmony, Calvary, Socastee, Oakey Swamp and Galivants Ferry, and also led services at Little Pee Dee State Park.

Survivors include his wife, Bernice Currie Debruhl, two daughters, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two of his children.