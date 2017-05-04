Obituary: Ted Keller

Ted Leon Keller, 68, of Columbia, known for his ministry to truckers and their families, died April 6, 2017.

Born in Columbia, he was an ordained minister and a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church. He graduated from Wingate College and attended Charleston Southern University. He also attended culinary school.

He stood alongside truck drivers to be on the lookout to fight human trafficking. He was a lead chaplain for Transport for Christ and a member of the South Carolina Trucking Association. He ministered to truckers and their families in spreading the gospel and assisting them in times of tragedy and suffering.

Keller is survived by his wife, Tammy Hudson Keller.