Physician’s experiences form basis for new book

Family physician Robert Jackson of Spartanburg has captured his passion for the rights of unborn children in his first book, “The Family Doctor Speaks: The Truth About Life.”

The book reflects on what the author describes as 35 years of “pro-life adventures with some women in crisis pregnancies and my own experience with my two special-needs sons.”

He said his objective for writing the book is to educate Christians regarding pro-life issues and motivate them to be advocates for women in crisis pregnancies and their unborn children.

The book can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or Kindle editions or directly from the author at JacksonFamilyMinistry.com. Jackson is a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.