Through the first three months of 2017, Cooperative Program gifts from churches through the South Carolina Baptist Convention were 6.09 percent short of budgeted needs.

Through March, CP receipts totaled $6,691,131, or $433,869 below budgeted needs, according to information released by Pam Carroll, chief financial officer for the SCBC.

Also, Cooperative Program receipts were $117,394 behind last year’s pace, Carroll reported.