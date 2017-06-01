‘God at the Founding’ is a prayer guide for small groups

When Betty Killian lost her husband of 64 years in 2015, she realized she was no longer a pastor’s wife and had no particular place of service.

Then she felt God leading her to start a weekly prayer meeting in her home. She and her friends gathered to discuss God’s miracles — both from the Bible and in their everyday lives — and to pray. From those meetings was born “God at the Founding: A Guide to Praying for Our Country and Ourselves,” a book that can be used as a resource for small groups or as a personal devotional guide.

The author’s insights “are the reflections of a lifetime of faithful ministry by one who, with eyes of extraordinary faith, has seen miracles that many of us would have overlooked,” says Stephen Clyborne, pastor of Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville.

“God at the Founding,” by Betty Ann Taylor Killian (Courier Publishing, 222 pages, $11.95), is available at major online booksellers or by calling Courier Publishing at 864-232-8736.