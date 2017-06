After 65 years of playing the piano at Good Hope Baptist Church in Saluda, Marlene Smith retired April 30. As a 10-year-old, she began playing piano during the Sunday school hour but soon became pianist for the church’s worship services. With the exception of her college years and a few years when she lived away, she has been Good Hope’s pianist. Pictured with her are music director Jones Butler (left) and pastor Jeremy Beauford.