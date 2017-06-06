Greer First Baptist calls Doug Mize to serve as 23rd pastor

Doug Mize was called as senior pastor of Greer First Baptist Church on June 4 following an eight-month pastor search process.

Mize, 47, who had been serving as interim pastor since April 2016, was elected by unanimous vote of the church.

He previously served for nine years as discipleship and evangelism pastor at Taylors First Baptist Church. Prior to that, he pastored churches in Elgin, S.C., and Yadkinville, N.C.

Mize has a doctorate in expository preaching from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is married to Janet Fulghum Mize, and they have three daughters: Rachel, Mary Katherine and Kayla.

“Janet and I are so thankful … I was called as pastor of Greer First Baptist,” said Mize. “We are incredibly grateful for this wonderful day and for every kind expression of love from [those] who have encouraged us in our journey, spurring us on for kingdom work in Christ Jesus.”