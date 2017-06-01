Letter: Biblical truth leads to healthier churches

I just read Rudy Gray’s article, “The Importance of Biblical Truth” (April 2017). Amen, amen!

In many churches, what brings in the crowds is often emphasized more than spiritual health. Some of our advertisements for conferences are overtly about how to increase baptisms rather than how to reach souls destined for eternity without God. I know baptisms represent salvations, but if I were a lost person who happened to read one of these ads, would I think it was about reaching a sinner with the greatest news ever, or would I think it was the way churches increase their numbers?

Biblical truth will lead to healthier churches, which will lead to more genuine Christlike lives, which will be a clearer light in a dark world. Let’s make truth the driving force and see it set people free.

Keith Davis

Spartanburg