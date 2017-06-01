Long Branch calls Clarence Adkins as pastor

Clarence Adkins began duties May 21 as pastor of Long Branch Baptist Church in Anderson. He previously served at Rabun Creek Baptist Church in Hickory Tavern. His prior pastorates include New Life Baptist in Union and Catawba Baptist in Lancaster. He is a graduate of Carson-Newman College, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Covington Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Cynthia, have two grown children. Long Branch’s previous pastor, Wayne Watson, retired in August 2016. Rudy Gray served as interim pastor.