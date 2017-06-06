North Trenholm calls Casey Williams as senior pastor

Casey Williams began his duties as senior pastor of North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia on June 4.

Williams grew up in Houston, Texas, before his family moved to Mississippi, where he became a follower of Christ at the age of 16. He began serving churches at age 18 and has preached at churches and youth events across the Southeast.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in religion from William Carey College and a master of divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He is pursuing a doctorate in intercultural studies from Western Seminary in Portland, Ore.

Williams previously served on the staffs of churches in Mississippi and Louisiana. He and his wife, Kate, have three children: Ayla, Chandler and Caden.