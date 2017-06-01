Obituary: Dan Page

Daniel Franklin Page, 83, of Greenville, died May 8, 2017.

Born in Columbus County, N.C., he was a graduate of Chowan Junior College, Carson-Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He was ordained to the ministry in 1955 and was a pastor in North Carolina and Virginia before serving as director of missions in Oxford, N.C., and Greenville, S.C. During his tenure in Greenville, he was instrumental in the expansion of Marietta Baptist Camp; the formation of the Martin-Webb Learning Center; and Rolling Green Retirement Community, where he served 28 years on the board of trustees. In 2000, he received an award from the North American Mission Board for outstanding leadership in ministries of racial reconciliation.

From 1986-2000, he served the South Carolina Baptist Convention as director of the New Work department. He was a member of Mauldin First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ford Page, two daughters and four grandchildren.