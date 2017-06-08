SBC annual meeting is June 13-14 in Phoenix

The 2017 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting will be held June 13-14 in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Registration information can be accessed at sbcannualmeeting.net.

The theme for the annual meeting is “Pray for Such a Time as This.” The meeting will include Crossover (a witnessing and missions effort by messengers in the host city), preaching, music, reports from the convention’s seminaries and agencies, election of officers, consideration of resolutions, and other business. Steve Gaines, SBC president and senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., will preside.

To view the program for the annual meeting, visit http://www.sbcannualmeeting.net/sbc17/program.

For live updates during the meeting, visit BaptistCourier.com and bpnews.net.