Senior adult beach retreat set for Sept. 25-29

The 2017 Springmaid Beach Retreat for senior adults is set for Sept. 25-29, and organizers Clyde and Jane Porter are encouraging interested folks to sign up now.

The event, which offers Bible teaching and music mixed with sightseeing, dining, shopping and live music shows, has attracted upwards of 700 people in the past.

Bible teachers and musicians this year include Josh Tucker, Bobby Ramsey, Rick Slaughter, Rhett Wilson and the Melodyaires.

For information, call 864-243-9157 or 864-420-9777.