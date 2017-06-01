You will like today’s recipe because it is easy to prepare, is inexpensive, makes a large amount, and produces a good-tasting dish.

I tried (I really did) to locate Mrs. Edward L. Byrd, who contributed today’s recipe. I was not surprised at my failure, because the recipe comes from “The Pastors’ Wives Cookbook” published in 1978. There are many good recipes in this book sent to me a few years ago by Tom Brown of Columbia. Mrs. Byrd (Nora) was listed as being from Florence, but no church name was given. I don’t know if she was a Baptist or where her husband later served.

And I sure don’t know Jay, for whom the recipe is named.

Allow about an hour to make this recipe from the beginning of the shredding of the cabbage to the serving bowl. Don’t resent the time, because it makes a large amount for you to carry to a church supper or family gathering, and there will probably still be leftovers.

It is also a healthy recipe (if you don’t count the spoonful of shortening), with only vegetables plus salt and pepper. Cabbages are especially healthy, with a half cup of cooked cabbage containing only 15 calories. The average serving you would take from the serving dish probably would be about that size or less.

The cabbage has been a basic vegetable for a long time, and, sometimes, one of the few green vegetables available. It can be baked, steamed or boiled, and your basic cookbook will offer you several recipes, but this one may be new (and good) for you.

Cabbage is available all year long at your grocery store, so plan to prepare this easy and healthy dish soon on Saturday, and serve it for … Sunday Dinner.

Jay’s Cabbage, Chinese Style

1 medium head of cabbage

¼ cup bell pepper, finely chopped

½ cup onion, finely chopped

¼ cup celery or cucumber, finely chopped

1 tablespoon shortening

Salt and pepper to taste

Shred cabbage very fine. Add bell pepper, onion and celery (or cucumber). Melt shortening in a large skillet. Add vegetables, stir and cover. Steam 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally (every 2 minutes or so). Season with the salt and pepper, stirring well.

Have a recipe? sundaydinner@baptistcourier.com