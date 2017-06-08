Surfside Beach ‘sunburn trailer’ ministry seeking volunteers

Heading to the Carolina coast this summer for vacation and interested in a missions opportunity? Martha Bullard has just the job for you.

This summer, as she has for the past eight years, Bullard, along with volunteers from churches of the Waccamaw Baptist Association, will be manning a “sunburn trailer” at Surfside Beach.

Volunteers will give out free sunscreen, aloe gel and water, and they’ll look for opportunities to share the gospel with visitors from all over the world. Youth groups from churches outside the area will also coordinate with Bullard to utilize the trailer as a staging area for their missions activities on the beach.

The trailer is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

To volunteer to assist with the sunburn trailer ministry this summer, contact Martha Bullard at 843-995-1320.