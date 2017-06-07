Women of Calvary Church in Donalds make dresses for Mayan girls

Led by WMU director Sonya Sheppard of Calvary Baptist Church in Donalds, women in the church came together in May to sew 110 dresses from material donated by church members.

Sheppard and two others will travel to Guatemala in July to distribute the dresses to Mayan girls, along with salvation cross necklaces made by the children at Calvary and sandals collected by church members.

The women will travel with a team from The Master’s Mission that will build eight homes for needy families in the mountains of Guatemala.