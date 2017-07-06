Anderson University takes over ‘Preaching’ and ‘Youthworker’ magazines

Anderson University has obtained Preaching magazine and Youthworker journal from previous owner Salem Media Group and will carry on publication of the two long-established print publications for ministry leaders.

In addition to publishing the two quarterly magazines, Anderson University will also develop new websites to operate in conjunction with the print publications. The websites previously linked to the magazines — preaching.com and youthworker.com — will continue to be operated by Salem Media Group and will have no connection to the print publications.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to extend Anderson University’s service to the church through providing these vital resources for pastors, youth ministers and church leaders,” says Evans Whitaker, president of the university.

Michael Duduit, founder and editor of Preaching since 1985, will continue his role as executive editor of that publication. Since 2008, Duduit has served as dean of the College of Christian Studies and Clamp Divinity School at Anderson University. He also directs the National Conference on Preaching, an annual event jointly sponsored by the Clamp Divinity School and Preaching magazine.

Clayton King, president of Clayton King Ministries and interim senior pastor of NewSpring Church in Anderson, will become the new executive editor of Youthworker. King has extensive experience as a youth evangelist and conference speaker, and his Crossroads Summer Camps draw more than 5,000 young people each summer to the campus of Anderson University, which also houses King’s ministry organization.

The fall issue of each publication will be the first published under the auspices of the university. The relaunch of both publications will include new websites and newsletters to be available in early July. For additional information on either publication, contact preaching@andersonuniversity.edu or youthworker@andersonuniversity.edu.