‘Bring-A-Kid’ to Darlington Raceway is Sept. 2

Darlington Raceway Ministries, in cooperation with the Welsh Neck Baptist Association, will sponsor “Bring-A-Kid” to the Sept. 2 NASCAR Infinity 200 race.

According to Welsh Neck director of missions David Worthington, this year’s event will feature professional NASCAR driver Michael McDowell, who will share his testimony at the pre-race rally beginning at 11 a.m. The race will start at 3:30 p.m.

Raceway Ministries will have three tents at the event, with volunteers offering bottled water, snacks and gospel tracts to visitors. Last year, the group distributed more than 9,000 bottles of water and 10,000 tracts.

To order discounted tickets, contact Vicki Gilbert at 843-395-8857 (vgilbert@darlingtonraceway.com) or Welsh Neck Baptist Association at 843-332-7771 (www.welshneckba.com). Deadline for ordering tickets at discounted pricing is Aug. 10.