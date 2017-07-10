George Bullard elected DOM for Columbia-Metro Association

George Bullard, former staff member of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, was elected unanimously as director of missions for Columbia-Metro Baptist Association on June 29.

From 1985 to 1999, he served as missions director and later led the state convention’s strategic development and growth teams. From 1981 to 1985, he worked with the Metropolitan Missions Department of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Home Mission Board (now North American Mission Board).

He served as the associate director-treasurer for the North Carolina Baptist Convention from 2003 to 2006 before forming the Columbia Partnership in Columbia, S.C.

He has written several books, been a columnist for Baptist News Global, served as General Secretary of the North American Baptist Fellowship for seven years, and served on the Foundation of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Bullard, 66, received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.