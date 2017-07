Hank Fanning has been called as pastor of Pineview Baptist Church in Kershaw. He previously pastored West Creek Baptist Church in Batesburg and Highland Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

He holds an associate degree from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute, a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg, and a master of divinity degree from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Ga.

He is a native of Neeses.