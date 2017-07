J. Allie McNider has been called as pastor of Mountville Baptist Church.

He is a graduate of Carson-Newman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served churches in six states and has led conferences and served as a consultant for LifeWay Christian Resources. He contributed to the writing of the book “Youth Ministry From the Ground Up.”

McNider and his wife, Ann, live in Laurens. Their daughter, Alexandra, is a student at North Greenville University.