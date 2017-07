William J. “Bill” Lockaby Jr., 91, of Pickens, died June 5, 2017.

Born in Greenville, he pastored churches in South Carolina and North Carolina for more than 50 years. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Kelly Lockaby. Survivors include three sons, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.