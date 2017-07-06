Obituary: C. Wilton Maxwell

C. Wilton Maxwell, 88, Simpsonville, who served as a pastor for more than 50 years, died May 16, 2017.

A native of Simpsonville, he studied at North Greenville Junior College (now North Greenville University) and earned a B.A. degree from Furman University in 1960. He attended Erskine Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary, where he earned a master of theology degree.

He served as pastor of Cox Chapel Baptist Church, Marietta; Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Greenwood; Westminster Baptist Church; and Brandon Baptist Church, Greenville.

He held various leadership positions in the Abbeville and Beaverdam Baptist associations and served two terms on the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Survivors include his wife, Alvah Vaughn Teague Maxwell, two children, one stepdaughter, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Rodgers Maxwell.