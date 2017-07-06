Obituary: Robert Burks

Robert “Bob” Edward Burks, 86, of Clemson, a retired religion professor at Anderson College (now Anderson University), died May 28, 2017.

He graduated from Mercer University and earned a doctoral degree in New Testament at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He moved to Anderson in 1961 to serve as associate pastor at First Baptist Church. He joined the Anderson College faculty in 1965. During his 36-year tenure, he served as chairman of the religion department and often as a faculty leader.

He served as an interim pastor and consultant for numerous churches in the region. He led and participated in a number of community services, including the Anderson School of Theology for Laypersons, a forum for interfaith dialogue. He remained outspoken throughout his life in advancing race relations and illuminating human and social injustice.

Survivors include his wife of almost 30 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Steadman Burks, three children, three stepchildren, four grandchildren, one stepgrandson and one step-great-grandson.